SCEMD says residents in SC should prepare for possible effects from Hurricane Isaias

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Isaias is currently forecast to approach the South Carolina coast on Sunday as a Category 1 storm; however, it’s still too early to determine how close and what impacts would be felt.

Still, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is calling on residents to begin the necessary preparations for possible effects from the storm.

“We’ve been watching Hurricane Isaias very closely over the past few days,” said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. It will be important for everyone to review their hurricane plans now and pay close attention to the forecasts over the weekend.”

Residents should review their personal safety plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state:

Be sure your emergency supplies kit has enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three days. Include a weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, chargers, toiletries, change of clothes, blankets or sleeping bag, rain gear and appropriate footwear. Also include copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and insurance policies.

Prepare your home for tropical storm conditions by making sure gutters are cleaned, storm drains are clear and any lawn furniture can be secured.

Keep your cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.

Gather pet supplies and put them in an easily-accessible container.

Know Your Zone. Residents in coastal counties can know their hurricane evacuation zone instantly by visiting scemd.org/KnowYourZone or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

Stay tuned to local media for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center (NHC), as well as state and local emergency management officials.

Follow trusted, verified sources for the latest news and be prepared to follow the instructions of state and local public safety officials.

Officials with SCEMD said the state’s Emergency Response Team remains at Operational Condition Level 2 because of the COVID-19 response and for Hurricane Isaias. As such, the state’s emergency operations center is partially activated to respond to requests for resources should they be needed by local emergency managers.

Key state agencies and county emergency managers are making initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations while select personnel from SCEMD’s Operations and Preparedness sections continue to monitor Hurricane Isaias from the State Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.