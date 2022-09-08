CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Republican Party is calling for State Representative Krystle Matthews to resign following newly leaked audio they believe is racially charged.

Audio released on YouTube revealed a conversation the Lowcountry lawmaker allegedly had with an undercover journalist associated with Project Veritas Action and touches on a demographic within her district.

Leaders with the SC GOP said the audio – allegedly from Matthews – advocated for treating white people within her district in a negative way.

“…Matthews has made it clear she is unfit to hold public office. First she called for ‘dope boy money’ and illegal straw donors to her U.S. Senate campaign, and now we hear her advocating for treating white people ‘like s***’ or otherwise ‘they get outta control like kids,’’ said South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick.

“My district is slightly Republican and it’s heavily white. I’m no stranger to white people, I’m from a mostly white town. And let me tell you one thing. You oughta know who you’re dealing with, like, you gotta treat them like s***,” you can hear in the recording posted by Project Veritas.

In another sound bite from the Project Veritas recording, the voice which appears to be Matthews, touches on non-support for former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and referenced speaking to different races.

“This is overtly racist. Point blank. Period. What happens when a white family in her district needs help? Does Matthews assist them, or does she treat them like crap,” asked McKissick. “The fact that question even has to be asked is more than enough to call for her to resign.”

News 2 spoke with McKissick shortly after releasing his statement. While he said her language was not a shock based on previous conversations from the lawmaker, he called the new statements both disappointing and reprehensible.

“We’re talking about an elected member of the State House of Representatives, one the Democrat party had nominated for the U.S. Senate to run against Tim Scott. You would expect better behavior at a minimum and hopefully better attitudes towards fellow South Carolinians from someone in that position.”

McKissick has called on Democratic counterparts to disavow her statements.

News 2 has reached out to Rep. Matthews for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

Matthews will face U.S. Senator Tim Scott in the November election.