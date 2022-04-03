COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating a Thursday-afternoon rollover crash with entrapment on SC-64.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle flipped over just east of Neyles Crossroads.

CCFR said the car flipped after it failed to negotiate a curve at a high speed. The car ran into a ditch and hit a power pole and fence.

via Colleton Co Fire-Rescue

The driver, a 34-year-old Charleston man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The driver was found trapped under the car when authorities arrived. He was treated at the scene then taken to the MUSC Trauma Center.

The crash is under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.