SC's attorney general in isolation after COVID-19 contact

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he placed himself in quarantine Tuesday after finding out he was near someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilson said he feels fine and has no symptoms, but will take the precaution to isolate himself to follow federal health guidelines.

The Republican first elected attorney general in 2010 said he will work from home.

Wilson’s statement did not specify who the attorney general was in close contact with.

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are rising again after an outbreak this summer. The seven-day average number of new daily cases is above 1,400 for the first time since early August.

During the pandemic’s first peak in July, the average was more than 1,900 new cases a day.

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced she had COVID-19 back in September.

