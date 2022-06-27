COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A federal court allowed South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill to go into effect Monday.

The bill, which bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, was signed into law in February 2021.

Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy. Previous SC law allowed abortions up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the ban from going into effect just a day after the bill was signed.

“We’ve spent nearly a year and a half defending the Fetal Heartbeat Act in court. Finally, it has gone into effect in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a tweet. “This is why Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is so important – countless unborn children will be saved because of this law.”

The United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a decision released Friday, which eliminated a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.

The ruling gave states the authority to limit or ban abortions.