1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP Calumet Baptist Church Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church WNC Edutech

SC’s public schools closed – except for students in jail

State News

by: MEG KINNARD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ciera Brown with Roper St. Francis Healthcare prepares a specimen collection kit at the hospital’s North Charleston office Monday, March 16, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. Roper St. Francis Healthcare is providing drive-through specimen collecting for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or flu who have already been screened by a Virtual Care provider. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Public classrooms throughout South Carolina have emptied out during the ongoing virus outbreak — except in the state’s juvenile jail.

On Tuesday, Department of Juvenile Justice spokesman Jarid Munsch said that instruction remained ongoing in classrooms operated by the agency.

More than 6,700 juveniles were admitted to the program during the past calendar year.

Earlier this week, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the immediate closure of all of the state’s public K-12 schools, colleges, universities and technical schools.

All of them planned to offer distance learning for the next two weeks at least.

Munsch says class sizes in the juvenile justice program are very small.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store