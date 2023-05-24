BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-agency search for wanted fugitive Michael Burham has entered day four – stretching into the Francis Marion National Forest and the Awendaw area.

Burham was spotted around 11 p.m. Tuesday night near Broomstraw Hill Road in Awendaw, according to a South Carolina spokesperson with the FBI.

“Authorities believe Burham may be hitchhiking. He may also likely using a beach cruiser bicycle for transportation.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday encountered a suspicious person on a bicycle who was then identified as Burham following a call from someone on Halfway Creek Road saying there was a person matching his description.

During the investigation, Burham fled on foot prompting a pursuit to which he was able to evade authorities. He was believed to be within a 10-mile radius of a wooded area near Halfway Creek Road and South Hampton Drive.

The search prompted Halfway Creek Road from Steed Creek Road to United Road to be closed to traffic.

In addition, helicopters from both the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were brought in as well as multiple assets to help in the search for Burham.

The 35-year-old white male was last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey shirt. He is about 5’9″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

The reason for Burham being in the Charleston area is unknown but his evasion from authorities could mean he is desperate, which BCSO said poses a greater danger to the public.

The search in the area initially began Sunday as the North Charleston Police Department reported to a Rivers Avenue business where they met two victims starting they were kidnapped from Pennsylvania and driven to North Charleston.

Authorities searched along Rivers Avenue and surrounding areas Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

Burham is wanted in Jamestown, New York as part of a rape and homicide investigation.

If you see him, do not approach or attempt to contact him. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Note: This is developing and will be updated as we receive more information. Count on 2 for the latest.