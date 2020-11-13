Search resumes for 2 after North Carolina campground flooded

by: The Associated Press

HIDDENITE, N.C. (AP) — Emergency crews have resumed their search for a 1-year-old and an adult who are still missing after flood waters swept through a campground in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the search resumed Friday morning in Alexander County following the deaths of three people at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

The campground is approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Charlotte.

Doug Gillespie, county director of public services, said floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

Swift water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie. He said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and two have been released.

