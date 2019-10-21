Search underway for plane near NC airport after radar lost, distress signal sent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said that a distress signal was sent and that a plane vanished from radar near Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday night and that a search is underway for a missing plane.

The incident involved a single-engine plane and closed the airport for about an hour, according to Raleigh police and RDU officials.

The incident began around 7:25 p.m. when a small plane approaching the airport was lost on radar near Umstead Park, according to a news release from RDU.

Raleigh police said a distress signal was sent.

CBS 17 journalists saw search crews along Ebenezer Church Road.

The RDU statement, released at 8:31 p.m., said that the airport had reopened.

Here is the full statement from RDU officials: