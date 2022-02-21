Second look reveals jackpot win for Upstate couple

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate couple thought they won big on a scratch-off, but after having a second look, they found they won the jackpot.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the couple thought they won $500 dollars on the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game with eights words. However, 30-minutes later, the girlfriend counted the words again to reveal they got 11 words winning the $100,000 jackpot.

The couple took a day off from work to travel to Columbia to cash in the winning ticket, S.C. Education Lottery said. They told lottery officials they have not made any plans for the winnings yet, but will spend it wisely.

Lottery officials said the ticket was bought at the Scotchman #3814 on Fairview Street in Fountain Inn. For selling the claimed ticket, they received a commission of $1,000.