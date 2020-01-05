Second teen arrested in killing of girl at N. Carolina mall

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – A second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl at a North Carolina mall.

WBTV reported a 15-year-old was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder and felony rioting in the shooting at the Concord Mills mall in suburban Charlotte.

Police said the teen is an acquaintance of 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black, who was arrested earlier in the week.

Police have said the victims were not the intended target of the gunfire.

Avenanna Propst was killed and two juveniles were injured after a fight broke out at the mall on December 28.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store