GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stopped in Greenville on Monday, where he said leaders working to help Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

“The strategy is pretty simple, hurt Putin, help the Ukraine,” said Graham.

Graham said the U.S. is actively working to help Ukraine and its military.

“The first order of business, we’ll try to pass a emergency supplemental to help the Ukrainian people with weapons, with food with fuel, with clothing, economic assistance,” said Graham.

He said Ukrainian people are fighting hard as they stand up to Putin.

“They have fought so bravely everyone who’s been watching television has to be moved by the bravery of the Ukrainian people,” said Graham.

Graham said Ukraine’s military lacks large-scale resources and said the U.S. and other countries are working to provide supplies.

“The E.U. and Germany are sending in javelin and stinger missiles to deal with tanks and airplanes. I hope that our package from the Department of Defense will include stingers and javelin missiles so they can fight the Russian tanks and the Russian jets,” said Graham.

He also believes America should go further to cut off Russia.

“The one thing that we’re not doing that we could do is to declare a war on Putin’s oil and gas industry. 40 percent of the revenue for Putin’s war machine and economy comes from the oil and gas sector,” said Graham.

Graham also said America buys 500,000 barrels of oil from Russia everyday and should instead expand domestic production.

“The only thing that will stop putin in my view is for economic sanctions in the oil and gas area, hit him in the pocketbook,” said Graham.

Graham said he was heading back to Washington on Monday afternoon and was meeting with a Ukrainian ambassador to talk about what more the country needs.