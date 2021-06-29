Senate OKs Lightsey as new South Carolina Commerce director

by: The Associated Press

Harry Lightsey, III (center) pictured with outgoing Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt (left) and Governor Henry McMaster (right) at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. on June 17, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A longtime business executive at AT&T and General Motors is the new leader of South Carolina’s Commerce Department.

The Senate unanimously approved 65-year-old Harry Lightsey III on Tuesday.

Lightsey takes over for Bobby Hitt who is retiring after running the state agency that helps brings businesses to the state for a decade.

Hitt was responsible for bringing Volvo, Boeing and Mercedes-Benz to South Carolina.

Lightsey has served in executive leadership roles for several corporations, including as president of BellSouth Telecommunications for South Carolina prior to their merger with AT&T.

He also was director of federal government affairs and emerging technologies for the General Motors Corporation

