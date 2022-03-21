COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state Senate may soon take up a bill that would provide money on a regular basis to help pump sand onto eroding South Carolina beaches.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Chip Campsen would take 25% of all entertainment admission taxes and put them into the beach renourishment fund.

The Post and Courier newspaper reported that would be about $9 million each year. Local governments would have to match any money given away from the fund.

The bill passed a subcommittee and will likely head to the Senate floor soon. Currently, projects are funded by the state individually as they come in.