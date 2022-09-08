SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham reflects on the life of Queen Elizabeth II following her death Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II was the queen of Britain for 70 years.

Senator Graham’s reflection is below:

“When she was 21 years old, the Queen famously said: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”



“As it turned out, she was blessed with a long life and kept her word to faithfully serve her people. As a woman of strong faith, she is now in the hands of a loving God.



“When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, the combination of longevity, impeccable character, and incredible leadership over seven decades of war and peace is likely never to be seen again.



“Well done, Your Majesty – Rest in Peace.”