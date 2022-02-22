Senator Graham to discuss Russia, Ukraine situation in news conference

PENDLETON, S.C (WSPA) – United States Senator Lindsey Graham will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the current Russia and Ukraine situation.

He will be speaking from his office in Pendleton at 11:30 a.m.

Sen. Graham called for sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

The recognition of the rebel regions came as over 150,000 Russian troops have surrounded Ukraine from three sides in what the U.S. and its allies saw as a sign of an imminent invasion. The U.S. has warned that Moscow could try to create the pretext for attacking Ukraine with false-flag attacks in the volatile rebel east or other similar action.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.