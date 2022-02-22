Senator Graham to discuss Russia, Ukraine situation in news conference

State News

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PENDLETON, S.C (WSPA) – United States Senator Lindsey Graham will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the current Russia and Ukraine situation.

He will be speaking from his office in Pendleton at 11:30 a.m.

Sen. Graham called for sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

The recognition of the rebel regions came as over 150,000 Russian troops have surrounded Ukraine from three sides in what the U.S. and its allies saw as a sign of an imminent invasion. The U.S. has warned that Moscow could try to create the pretext for attacking Ukraine with false-flag attacks in the volatile rebel east or other similar action.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store