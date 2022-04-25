GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three murders in two months are being connected to one man, police indicate.

Greensboro Police Department has charged John Richardson, 53, with three counts of first-degree murder for three separate homicides that range from early February to late March. He’s charged in the February 1 death of Michael Hemphill, who was shot on Yanceyville Street in late January, the March 10 murder of Mark Anthony Gilbert, who was found on West Terrell Street and the March 25 disappearance of James Goolsby, whose body was found in Virginia.

John Richardson (Greensboro Police Department)

The DA’s office is currently trying to determine if Richardson is connected to additional homicides. The FBI defines a serial murderer as “the unlawful killing of two of more victims by the same offender(s) in separate events.”

January 25th

Police found Michael Antown Hemphill, 46, on the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street. He had been shot. A 911 caller indicated that they believed he had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital. Around a week later, on February 1, he died at the hospital and the investigation was upgraded to homicide.

March 10th

Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr was found injured after what police called a “disorder.” A 911 caller said that they believed he was being beaten and was lying near a dumpster.

Gilbert Jr. died later on the day of March 10, upgrading the investigation to homicide. Court documents allege that Richardson took Gilbert’s car, phone and wallet.

March 28

James Devon Goolsby was reported missing after last being seen in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue on March 25.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives began to suspect foul play, police say.

April 5

John Richardson was booked into the Guilford County Jail and charged with the following:

Two counts of possessing a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor conspiracy

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felony manufacturing or possessing weapon of mass destruction

Felony receiving stolen vehicles

Officers obtained a search warrant and searched Richardson’s Byers Road home initially on April 5. They returned on April 6 and dozens of officers searched the home. A search warrant indicated that two firearms, knives, ammunition and a hatchet were among the items found.

Officers searching a homicide suspects home in Greensboro

April 8

Jonathan Murphy

Jonathan Murphy, 38, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents indicate that text messages between Murphy and Richardson connected them in the homicide.

April 13

Richardson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hemphill.

April 14

Detectives received information that Goolsby’s body was in Henry County, Virginia. With the assistance with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, detectives say they located Goolsby’s remains.

April 19

Richardson was charged with the following in the death of Gilbert Jr.

First-degree murder

Possessing a firearm by a felon

April 22

Richardson was charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Possessing a firearm by a felon

Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of felony concealment of death/tampering with a corpse

Warrants indicate that some of the charges stem from allegedly dismembering human remains. The DA’s office has said they are investigating if there are any other murders connected to Richardson.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.