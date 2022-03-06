COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Severe weather awareness week has started in South Carolina, with officials reminding people that tornadoes, flooding and wind can be serious dangers in the state.

The week includes a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning, where the National Weather Service will send out a test tornado warning that should cause weather radios and other alarms to go off.

Officials are urging schools, day cares and businesses to responding to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills.

The state Emergency Management Division is also using the week to emphasize that people should not drive into areas where water covers the road during flooding.