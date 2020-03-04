Sex charges filed against former NC middle school band director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A former band director at a North Carolina middle school accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor is now facing additional charges after the attorney general’s office took over his case, authorities said Tuesday.

Peter Michael Frank was charged with 17 more counts, including first-degree sexual offense and statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old, according to The StarNews of Wilmington, which cited a news release from N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.

The indictment returned by a New Hanover County grand jury alleges that Frank committed the crimes between September 1998 and August 2000 while he worked at Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington. His victim was a minor and a student at the school, the news release said.

Frank, who was fired from his job in January, is jailed on indecent liberties charges in a separate case. He’s currently in custody under a $750,000 bail on six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher in a separate case.

Frank’s case was referred to the attorney general by New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney Ben David because of a conflict of interest.

