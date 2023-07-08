COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials have announced that a Senior Airman was found dead at his off-base home on Thursday.

According to officials, Senior Airman William N. Uche, a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing. Uche was found dead on Thursday, July 6th around 3 p.m.

Uche was originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and was a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Journeyman in the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Uche, 24, had been serving in the Air Force since July 1, 2019.

“We lost a valued member of Team Shaw this week,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Senior Airman Uche’s loved ones and coworkers as we collectively grieve this loss. We are focused on ensuring we care for the team and provide all the support resources we can to our Airmen and families during this difficult time.”

The death is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department.