Sheriff: 10 dogs, mostly Pit bulls, found wrapped in trash bags, thrown in NC ditch

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina deputies are investigating after 10 dogs, mostly Pit bulls, were found wrapped in trash bags and thrown into a ditch.

The dogs were found while volunteers were cleaning up along the side of the road during Robeson County’s “Operation Spring Cleaning,” according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

A total of 1,545 large bags of trash were collected by groups participating in the cleanup event.

Over 200 tires were picked up, several refrigerators and stoves and a brand new 65” screen tv still in the box was recovered along the roadside.

