HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot before he was run over twice by two separate vehicles Tuesday morning in Hart County.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 center received a call about a vehicle hitting a body in the roadway on Bowman Highway.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found Delphonso Heard, 32, of Hartwell, dead in the roadway.

Deputies said Heard was shot before being hit by two separate vehicles.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 376-3114.