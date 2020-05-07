Sheriff: Missing woman’s body found on boyfriend’s property

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MT. AIRY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was charged with murder Wednesday after investigators allegedly found the body of his missing girlfriend buried on his property, authorities said.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home where Brandon Thomas Shaw, 35, lived with Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn to investigate a missing persons report, the agency said in a statement.

Shaw reported Ashburn missing early Wednesday morning, then provided investigators with information that led them to where the 28-year-old was buried, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Ashburn died following an argument with Shaw, but did not comment further on the circumstances.

Shaw was booked into jail without bond, the office said. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories