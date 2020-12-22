Sheriff: NC couple arrested after using meth, other drugs while taking care of newborn infant

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina couple is facing child abuse charges after deputies said they used meth and marijuana while taking care of their newborn infant.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home located on Pond View Road on Tuesday, Dec. 8, for a welfare check on an infant.

As deputies got to the home, they found John-Michael Scott Coppola, 27, and Kaylee Brianna Wilhelm, 22, impaired by some substance. The Iredell County Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services were then called to the home.

The sheriff’s office learned that Coppola and Wilhelm had been using meth and marijuana while caring of their newborn baby. Coppola had reportedly hallucinated and thought people had broken into his home. He then began firing a 12 gauge shotgun into the walls, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Coppola and Wilhelm have been charged with child abuse. They were taken into custody on Saturday, Dec. 19, and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. Both were each issued a $7,500 secure bond on the charges.