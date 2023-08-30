The shooting death of Nicolas Anthony Donofrio has been ruled justifiable.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The shooting of a University of South Carolina student has been ruled justified.

7NEWS previously reported Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, from Madison, Connecticut, was shot and killed Sunday morning while attempting to enter the wrong home.

Police said Donofrio lived on the same street where he was shot but that he had attempted to enter another home.

Following an investigation, The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Columbia Police Department now say charges will not be filed against the homeowner and ruled the shooting justifiable.

Police said Donofrio repeatedly banged and kicked the door, then broke the glass window and reached inside for the doorknob.

That’s when police said the homeowner shot and killed Donfrio.

Donfrio’s parents said he moved into the house that he was sharing with four friends the week before the shooting happened.