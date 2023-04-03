FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A shooting at a hookah lounge in North Carolina killed one man and wounded four other people, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday when an altercation broke out inside the EV Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. Shots were fired inside, striking two males whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The altercation continued in the parking lot, where more shots struck three people. One of them, Anthony Bradshaw, 30, of Fayetteville, died at the scene, police said. One male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a third male victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.