AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Josey High School.

It happened around 11:00 am, Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement says the shooting happened INSIDE the school cafeteria after an altercation between two students.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree tells us that one person was injured, sustaining a gunshot wound to the finger. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect has been identified, believed to be a juvenile. Investigators are currently searching for them.

The school has since been evacuated.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to contact Richmond County Investigators at 706-821-1080

The Richmond County School System and the Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference at 3 p.m. to address this morning’s shooting at Josey High School.

The Richmond County School System has issued the following statement to parents:

Two students were involved in an altercation at TW Josey High School where one student was shot. The campus was secured under a lockdown, and Richmond County Police responded. The injured student is in stable condition and is receiving medical attention. The shooter is not in the area around campus. Out of an abundance of caution, Murphey Middle School was also secured. The incident is under investigation by Richmond County Police. RCSS

Wednesday afternoon, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson has released a statement addressing recent ‘youth violence’ in the Augusta-Richmond County community.

“As Mayor, I do not have jurisdiction over law enforcement or our courts. However, I can work to

strengthen programming initiatives for our youth. We need to create safe havens for our children, including expanding after school and summer programming offered by our recreation centers.”

