GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains of two individuals found in shallow graves on Saturday.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were first discovered by hunters in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.

The sheriff’s office later said the remains belonged to a male and a female.

The victims were identified as 57-year-old Melvin Wise and 41-year-old Andrene Stewart, both of whom were from New York.

According to Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Wise was a former resident of Georgetown County.

An autopsy performed Tuesday determined that both Wise and Stewart died from gunshot wounds, officials said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.