COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it is investigating reports of misconduct regarding Jeff Hill.

Hill was arrested on Nov. 21 and booked at the Colleton County Detention Center. He is charged with wiretapping.

An arrest affidavit states that Hill was working as the Colleton County Information Technology (IT) Director when he “misused his position to unlawfully intercept, and listen to the conversation” between several people in July 2023.

“The defendant was not a party to the communication and neither victim was aware that they were being recorded nor had they given consent for their conversation to be recorded,” the affidavit states.

He was released Wednesday morning on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and is expected to have a first appearance hearing Jan. 26 in Colleton County, according to court records.

Hill is the the Technology Director at Colleton County Administration and the son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

Court clerk Rebecca Hill was accused of jury tampering by convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers previously.

Solicitor Duffie Stone of the 14th Solicitor’s Office requested the SLED investigation of Jeff Hill on Sept. 8, officials say.

All SLED findings will be referred to the Public Integrity Unit.

SLED’s investigation is considered ongoing.

This story is developing.