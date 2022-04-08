AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

According to SLED, an armed man was shot during an encounter with an ATF agent and a US Marshals Service task force officer. Both officers were assigned to the US Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Robert L. Wright, 34, died from his injuries, SLED said.

Details are limited at this time.

SLED agents will conduct a thorough criminal investigation by interviewing potential witnesses, collecting all relevant evidence and forensically testing evidence as needed, according to the agency.

This was the ninth officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022, according to SLED.