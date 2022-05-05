MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers says officers were sent to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says one person died and an officer is in the hospital.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.