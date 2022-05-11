CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’re investigating an inmate’s death at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), “a resident suffered an apparent medical episode in a housing unit” just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The inmate was taken to the medical unit, treated by EMS, then transported to MUSC, where he died.

CCSO will conduct an internal review of the incident.

