SLED needs public’s help to decrease violent crime

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division needs the public’s help to reverse an increase in violent crime following the release of the Crime In South Carolina 2020 Report Monday.

SLED said there was a 22.1% increase in murders and a 10.1% increase in aggravated assaults in 2020.

The data collected showed the rate of violent crime increased 6% compared to 2019 and 9.5% since 2015.

Property crimes continued to decrease except for arson which increased 22.7% after declining in 2018 and 2019, according to SLED. Property crimes dropped 5.9% in 2020 when compared to the previous year. It is the ninth consecutive year the number of property crimes have declined.

The 2020 data for violent and property crime compared to 2019 is as follows:

Violent Crime

20192020
Murders452552
Sexual Battery2,8372,429
Robbery3,3673,223
Aggravated Assault20,01821,909

Property Crime

20192020
Burglary26,54622,359
Larceny/Theft110,398105,765
Arson613745
Motor Vehicle Theft15,80815,392

“We must all work together to combat violent crime across this State and that means working
with our elected officials, with our criminal justice system partners, and with the community,” said Chief Mark Keel. “We must have community support, community interaction, community cooperation and
community investment to truly make an impact on crime”.

The data compiled for the SLED report come from sheriff’s departments and police departments across the state.

To find a full Crime in South Carolina 2020 report is available, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store