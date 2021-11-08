SLED needs public’s help to decrease violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division needs the public’s help to reverse an increase in violent crime following the release of the Crime In South Carolina 2020 Report Monday.

SLED said there was a 22.1% increase in murders and a 10.1% increase in aggravated assaults in 2020.

The data collected showed the rate of violent crime increased 6% compared to 2019 and 9.5% since 2015.

Property crimes continued to decrease except for arson which increased 22.7% after declining in 2018 and 2019, according to SLED. Property crimes dropped 5.9% in 2020 when compared to the previous year. It is the ninth consecutive year the number of property crimes have declined.

The 2020 data for violent and property crime compared to 2019 is as follows:

Violent Crime

2019 2020 Murders 452 552 Sexual Battery 2,837 2,429 Robbery 3,367 3,223 Aggravated Assault 20,018 21,909

Property Crime

2019 2020 Burglary 26,546 22,359 Larceny/Theft 110,398 105,765 Arson 613 745 Motor Vehicle Theft 15,808 15,392

“We must all work together to combat violent crime across this State and that means working

with our elected officials, with our criminal justice system partners, and with the community,” said Chief Mark Keel. “We must have community support, community interaction, community cooperation and

community investment to truly make an impact on crime”.

The data compiled for the SLED report come from sheriff’s departments and police departments across the state.

To find a full Crime in South Carolina 2020 report is available, click here.