GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Wednesday arrested two former Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) officers in connection to a sexual exploitation of a minor investigation.

According to SLED, Conrad Sands Stayton (40) was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, and misconduct in office. Shelly Ollic (52) was charged with misconduct in office.

Stayton was a school resource officer at Stratford High School between December 2021 and April 2022. SLED found that during that time, he possessed over 15 explicit images of a 17-year-old student on his personal cell phone.

Affidavits state that he also “engaged in public displays of affection with the student and failed to document any action(s) taken to stop the minor from engaging in the act of producing obscene material.”

Ollic was assigned to oversee school resource officers at the time.

She allegedly knew about the relationship and permitted it. She also was aware “of prior allegations against SRO Stayton that involved inappropriate interactions with a juvenile student,” as well as knowledge of “a 17-year-old student spending extended time with Stayton within his hotel room during a GCPD sponsored” event.

SLED said that when officers questioned Ollic, she “denied any inappropriate interactions between Stayton and the 17-year-old student. However, prior to that interview,” the student had “initially directly reported” the sexual assault to Ollic, which Ollic reported to GCPD Chief LJ Roscoe.

The Goose Creek Police Department provided the following statement:

“On March 18, the Goose Creek Police Department became aware of allegations surrounding former SRO Stayton. Immediate action was taken, placing former SRO Stayton on administrative leave, while simultaneously launching an internal investigation. As a result of that investigation, former SRO Stayton was terminated on March 28. As a result of information that was discovered, I formally requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to be an independent fact-finder, and determine if any criminal charges were warranted. The charges that were brought today were a result of that investigation. I want to thank Chief Mark Keel and the agents of SLED that judiciously investigated this case, for their thoroughness and professionalism as it relates to this matter.” Chief LJ Roscoe

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib also issued a statement, saying “integrity, trust, and accountability underscore our commitment to the community we serve. At the City of Goose Creek, anything short of this will not be tolerated.”