COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State agents arrested a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles employee accused of taking bribes to bypass driving tests.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 23-year-old Andre Purnell Garner was charged with four counts of a Public Official Accepting Bribes to Influence the Action of a Public Employee.

Garner is accused of taking bribes of $100 to $150 to issue driver’s licenses without the person having passed the road test, warrants stated.

In addition, warrants said that Garner accepted a $60 bribe to issue a Commercial Driver’s License Beginner’s Permit without the person having passed the CDL Combination Vehicle, Air Brakes nor the Knowledge Test.

SLED said the crimes happened at the SCDMV office on O’Neil Court in Columbia between February 25 and March 26, 2021. The bribes totaled $460, according to the warrants.

Garner was arrested and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County but has since been released.