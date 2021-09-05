SLED to investigate after Alex Murdaugh found shot in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after Alex Murdaugh was found shot in Hampton County Saturday afternoon.

Murdaugh’s called 911 at 1:34 p.m. to report he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road, according to SLED.

Alex Murdaugh was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia for treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

According to SLED, the black Mercedes-Benz SUV Alex Murdaugh was driving was processed and towed from the scene to a law enforcement impound lot for further evaluation.

At the request of the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, SLED was requested to lead the investigation.

SLED said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident, no matter how insignificant, is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.