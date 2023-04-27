COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is urging Jeroid Price, the convicted killer who was released from prison early, to turn himself in after the state’s Supreme Court vacated his early release.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday afternoon, in a 3-2 decision, that Price must serve the remainder of his prison sentence.

Price was found guilty in the 2003 murder of Carl Smalls Jr. at a Columbia night club. A judge sentenced Price to 35 years in prison with no chance of parole until he served 30 years in prison.

He was released from prison earlier this year, only 19 years into his sentence, following an order signed by now-retired Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning.

The December 2022 order for his release was sealed until last week.

Officials say prior to the order, no hearing was held and the Smalls family was not notified about Price’s early release.

In court, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson argued the order violated state law and victim’s rights.

Price’s attorneys argued that putting him back behind bars would be a “death sentence” because he would be with people who knew that he gave information leading to the arrest and capture of an escaped inmate.

SLED said Thursday that they have an active order to take Price into custody. Agents said they were working with the South Carolina Department of Corrections as well as other law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information on Price’s location is asked to call 803-737-9000 or submit tips to tips@sled.sc.gov.