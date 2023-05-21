SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small plane slid off the runway and caught fire after landing at the Summerville Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating what it called a “runway excursion” that involved a Honda HA 420.

According to preliminary information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the small business jet landed and hydroplaned off the end of the runway and struck a berm. The plane eventually caught fire, which destroyed the plane.

The FAA reports there were five people on board, a pilot and four passengers.

A director at the airport, which is located off Greyback Road, told News 2 that no one was injured, and everyone made it out of the plane safely.

Records show the flight came from Wilkesboro-Wilkes County Airport in North Carolina.

Much of the Lowcountry experienced rainy weather and gusty winds on Thursday which may have contributed to the accident.

Investigators were at the airport on Friday. No other details were available.