PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.

Tuesday, his body was brought back home to Pickens County where he will be buried.

Bowling was born in Greenville and was a graduate of Daniel High School, where he lettered in football and wrestling.

Bowling was deployed to Washington D.C in 2020, right after high school, to serve in the National Guard.

He died tragically in an accident on December 18th while actively serving.

Tuesday his body was brought back to the Upstate. His family stood on the tarmac as the plane carrying his remains pulled in.

Current military members were also there to honor the young specialist and carried his casket wrapped in an American flag onto the hearse.

His body was being taken to Pickens County, where it will lie in state on Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm. Bowling’s family says the funeral will be held on Friday at 1 pm at Gap Hill Baptist Church.

Bowling is survived by his two parents, sisters, and other extended family members.