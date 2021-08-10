South Carolina AG warns that Columbia’s school mask mandate violates state law

Pupils attend a lesson at their elementary school in Berlin on August 9, 2021, after coming back from summer holidays and amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.. – Berlin’s pupils are to wear face masks during the first two weeks after the summerholidays in order to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General warned the city of Columbia Tuesday that their school mask mandate violates state law.

Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to Columbia City Council and Mayor Steve Benjamin warning them to take action or face legal consequences.

“It is the opinion of my office that these ordinances are in conflict with state law and should either be rescinded or amended,” Wilson stated in the letter. “Otherwise, the city will be subject to appropriate legal actions to enjoin their enforcement.”

The state’s second largest city passed an emergency ordinance during a meeting last Thursday which requires masks in elementary and middle schools within city limits.

The mayor said their goal is to protect children who cannot get vaccinated yet. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 12.

A budget proviso approved by state lawmakers essentially banned districts from implementing their own mask mandates and using state funds to enforce them this school year. If they do not follow this, they could lose state funding.

Mayor Benjamin said this emergency ordinance does not violate the budget proviso.

According to officials, city fire marshals will enforce the mask mandate, not the schools. School administrators could be fined up to $100 if the ordinance is violated.