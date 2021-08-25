South Carolina DMVs change driving test protocols due to COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Starting Wednesday, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle offices begin implementing changes to how driving tests are administered. Three major changes will be phased in between Aug. 25 and Sep. 7. SCDMV blames the changes on surging coronavirus cases.

Beginning Aug. 25, all applicants and examiners will be required to wear face coverings during the driving exam. The change applies both to commercial and non-commercial driving tests.

The second change will take effect on Monday, Aug. 30. Skills tests for regular applicants will be administered by appointment only; no walk-in driving tests will be allowed.

To schedule a test, click here.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, SCDMV offices will re-implement modified tests for regular driving licenses and will alter times and locations for tests. Modified tests are similar to normal driving tests; however, the test-taker will drive the car alone while the examiner observes from outside.

Only certain DMV locations will offer modified testing Monday through Friday:

Gaffney

Greer

Pickens

Seneca

Spartanburg (Southport Road location)

Other DMVs will offer modified exams on specific days:

Tuesdays – Greenville (Saluda Dam Road location)

Wednesdays – McCormick

Thursdays – Greenwood

SCDMV locations request — but do not require — customers wear masks inside the offices. Masks will be required during driving tests.

For more information, click here.