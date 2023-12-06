NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources this week asked SLED to help out in its investigation of the case of missing boater Tyler Doyle, a DNR spokesman said on Wednesday.

Doyle disappeared nearly 11 months ago while he was duck hunting with a friend near North Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been leading the search and investigation since Doyle’s disappearance and said in February that foul play was not suspected. However, the agency recently sought help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“We have received various tips from the public about possible sightings of Tyler Doyle,” a DNR spokesman said in an email to News13. “To make sure all resources are being allocated, we requested SLED to review the file and assist with missing person inquiries.”

Authorities rescued Doyle’s friend on Jan. 26 after responding to a report of a sinking vessel in the area of the north jetties, but Doyle has remained missing since the incident. The 23-year-old was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on the 16-foot jon boat, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

In July, on the 6-month anniversary of Doyle’s disappearance, the DNR said it was coordinating with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

At that time, the agency said phone records, location data, witness interviews, a boat inspection and recovered items “currently indicate this to be a hunting/boating accident and no foul play is suspected at this time.”