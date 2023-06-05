COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s emergency management leaders want to hear from you about how they plan for and respond to hurricanes when they impact the state.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) launched a hurricane evacuation study where your input could help state and local emergency leaders adapt to changing communities and populations.

“Previous studies helped develop the state’s evacuation zones, refine planning timelines, and determine the best ways to reach residents with emergency information,” said emergency officials.

The survey, which can be found by clicking here, is open to people aged 18 and older who either live in or own property in coastal South Carolina. The survey responses are anonymous.

The survey will close in September 2023, and the full study is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Governor Henry McMaster last issued an evacuation order in September 2019 ahead of impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency management officials say that South Carolina is most vulnerable to hurricanes and tropical storms. While these storms threaten the coast with dangerous storm surges and flooding – the most deadly and destructive hazards when it comes to tropical systems – but they can also pose danger across the state.

High winds and tornadoes can cause severe damage to buildings and homes well inland. Emergency managers say it’s important to have a plan in place now and to not wait until a threat is present to prepare.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1st and runs through the end of November.