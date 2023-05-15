CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for drivers in South Carolina as gas prices have dropped for the fourth consecutive week.

The state gas price fell by less than one cent in the past week and South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.11 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 25.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 105.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $2.79 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.00 per gallon.

The national average has risen by about half a cent, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Source: GasBuddy.com

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark- something that will make most motorists very happy.”

The national average diesel price dropped by 4.0 cents over the past week and now stands at $3.97 per gallon.