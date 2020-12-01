South Carolina governor called for jury duty

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster reported for jury duty Monday, declining a chance to be excused because of his age and position.

The State reported that McMaster, 73, was simply known as Juror 312 during the screening process where potential jurors answered questions.

“It’s your duty to serve on the jury, just like the judge said,” the governor told the newspaper, adding that the nation’s legal system could not work without jurors.

Jurors were asked to introduce themselves by giving their name, occupation and occupation of their spouse. When McMaster’s number, 312, was called, he stood and said, “Henry McMaster, an attorney currently serving as governor. My wife, Peggy, is a property manager.”

While he is part of the pool for several possible trials that could take place this week, it doesn’t mean that McMaster will eventually be picked for a jury.

People age 65 or older don’t have to serve on a South Carolina jury if they don’t want to, but McMaster said he was willing to serve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

