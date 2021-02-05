South Carolina governor donates plasma for COVID-19 therapy

State News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife have donated plasma to help patients who have COVID-19 recover more quickly from the disease.

McMaster and the first lady contracted COVID-19 in December and doctors encourage people who recover from the disease to donate the blood product.

The plasma is then transfused into the bodies of current hospitalized COVID-19 patients to lessen their symptoms and hopefully help them recover faster.

The 73-year-old governor spent nearly two hours donating his plasma.

Officials say it could help up to four COVID-19 patients.

Red Cross officials say demand for the plasma has increased 250% since October.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, left, and first lady Peggy McMaster, right, donate plasma to help with COVID-19 treatment on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The McMasters both contracted COVID-19 in December and said this was their way to help others. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

