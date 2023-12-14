COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will undergo a minor outpatient heart procedure Friday, his office announced Thursday.

The procedure is to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, which is an intermittent irregular heartbeat.

The governor’s office said the procedure will begin around 8 a.m. and the 76-year-old McMaster will be under anesthesia for the entire procedure, expected to last two to three hours.

McMaster’s condition was first discovered when he was preparing for knee surgery in April 2022 following a meniscus tear suffered while playing tennis.

Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, McMaster’s cardiologist, called the elective procedure “relatively simple” and added that the governor has “had an extensive cardiac workup” and “has very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease.”

McMaster will return home following the procedure.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette was notified of the procedure and will be able to take executive action in case of emergency while the governor is under anesthesia.