COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster responded to President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina by saying, “South Carolina is red hot.”

President Biden visited the state to speak about new clean energy manufacturing partnership between solar firm Enphase Energy and manufacturer Flex Ltd.

McMaster said, “Our prominent role on the national political stage has seen two presidential visits to our state in the last six days.”

He continued to state, “Since January 2017, we’ve announced 82,000 new jobs with $33 billion in new capital investment. Our success originates from our people, whose values, faith, patriotism and work ethic are widely known across the globe.

You can read Gov. McMaster’s full response below: