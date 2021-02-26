South Carolina lawmaker says Trump could be buried on state Capitol grounds

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Republican lawmaker says he is filing a bill that would allow former President Donald Trump to buried on the grounds of the state Capitol if Trump is banned from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Rep. RJ May said his bill is in response to a bill in the U.S. House sponsored by a Democrat banning twice impeached presidents from being buried at the national cemetery.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

May’s proposed bill only applies to twice acquitted presidents — the U.S. Senate refused to convict Trump both times the House impeached him.

May’s bill was not listed among the introduced bills Thursday in the House.