GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Listen up slow pokes, if you drive too slowly in the left lane, you could be paying more out of your pocket.

South Carolina’s “Slow Poke Law,” introduced in 2021, targets drivers who aren’t keeping up with the flow of traffic in the left-hand lane. Now, fines could be increasing from $25 to $100.

“It’s a little discouraging, I think. I think it kind of incentivizes speeding to an extent,” said Jonathan Zizzo.

“I think that’s great incentive moving it up from 25, just your average parking ticket, to 100,” said Michaela Gleed.

South Carolina lawmakers are considering this increase.

“If the fine is higher, then people may be more likely to pay attention to what they’re doing,” said Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell, with South Carolina Highway Patrol, said driving too slowly in the left lane can be dangerous.

“It could be, because in most parts of South Carolina, the speed limit could be 60, 65 or 70 miles an hour,” he said.

“So, if you have somebody going too slow, that could impede the flow of traffic and it could cause a situation where a collision could occur.”

For example, the speed limit is 70 and someone in front of you is going 40-50 m.p.h.

“It could create an issue to where people are slowing down, going around that vehicle. People may have road rage over that, so we’re just trying to prevent that,” said the LCpl. Tidwell.

Currently, Highway Patrol said if you receive a citation, it’s a $25 fine with no points against your license. If this proposal passes, that fine would be $100.

7NEWS spoke with people who spend a lot of time behind the wheel.

“My family lives in Spartanburg and I’m here, so back and forth on I-85, quite a bit,” said Gleed.

“I actually commute from Clemson to Greenville, every day, for work,” said Zizzo.

Some drivers said they don’t think it’s a problem.

“It can be, but I find it more so that people move to the right lane if I’m deciding to go above the speed limit,” said Zizzo. “You know, which isn’t too often to all the officers out there.”

While other drivers have a different opinion.

“Any time I’m trying to go in the left lane, and I get caught behind somebody, it’s a little frustrating. You have to weave around them and that can cause more danger,” said Gleed.

Some exceptions to the current law include:

When no one is behind you in the left lane

If traffic conditions make it safer to be in the left lane

If there are obstructions or hazards in the right lane

The Senate Transportation Committee gave the green light to raising the fine. Now, it’s on its way to the Senate floor.

If it passes in the Senate, it will still need to go through the House before making it to the governor’s desk.